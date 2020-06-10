Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 'support bubbles'

Single adult households in England will be able to form a “support bubble” with one other household from this weekend, meaning they will not have to observe social distancing rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.



Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday



Boris Johnson will on Tuesday unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4, and announce the result of the review of the two-metre social-distancing rule. The Prime Minister will first.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 14 hours ago Boris Johnson 'sickened' by Reading terror incident



The Prime Minister has said he was "appalled and sickened" after police declared the murder of three people in a Reading park to be a terrorist attack. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 22 hours ago Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week



The review into whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England will be relaxed will be announced this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago