Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 'support bubbles'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Single adult households in England will be able to form a “support bubble” with one other household from this weekend, meaning they will not have to observe social distancing rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

