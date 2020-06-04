Global  

What the George Floyd protests say about America
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 05:15s - Published
Guardian US reporter Kenya Evelyn explains what the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd say about America right now, and how the coronavirus pandemic set the backdrop for the demonstrations.

Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims on George Floyd, protests: I am them, and they are me | Guest commentary

George Floyd’s killing by police has struck America’s (and the world’s) core sense of fairness,...
Seattle Times - Published

Memorial for George Floyd set for Thursday after days of protest, rage

Minneapolis was set to hold an emotionally charged memorial service on Thursday for George Floyd, the...
Reuters - Published

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd; attorney general sees protest 'agitators'

Mourners gathered in Minneapolis on Thursday for a service to remember George Floyd, the black man...
Reuters - Published



simpjeff121

Jeff Simpson RT @waheedjapanwala: @LindaLiberty9 Not only Black Lives but all Lives Matter. We condemn the killing of George Floyd. But it is not the ri… 1 minute ago

nimahdbest

Nimah(Nee-muh) #BLM🖤 RT @SimuLiu: Welcome cynics and conservative trolls! Glad you're dropping by. While you're here, please take a gander as to what abolishing… 2 minutes ago

thedailyherald

The Daily Herald George Floyd’s brother is the key witness of what’s expected to be a charged House Judiciary Committee hearing Wedn… https://t.co/ilIKoaz4Ne 2 minutes ago

rlstig51

Rita Stigall - Conservative #MAGA #SaveTheChildren RT @13thethe: Biden Spent $1.6 Million In One Day On Facebook Ads Condemning Trump For Fanning The ‘Flames Of White Supremacy’ Left call Wh… 2 minutes ago

jjj5819

Jessica Josephson RT @borzou: What was it about the killing of George Floyd that sparked a worldwide uproar and a global teach-in on race and power relations… 3 minutes ago

AbbyMakesGood

Abby Hersey RT @DrIbram: "Our only hope for our collective liberation is a politics of deep solidarity rooted in love." What an essay by Michelle Alex… 3 minutes ago

unradical_idea

Bryan RT @ActToChange: #AntiBlackness is still deeply rooted in many #Asian societies. It is our job now to unlearn what we know, recognize how o… 3 minutes ago

evereeze

evening breeze RT @nytimes: “He didn’t deserve to die over $20. I am asking you, is that what a black man’s life is worth?” George Floyd’s brother Philoni… 3 minutes ago


Shocking moment Trump supporter kneels on another's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in New Jersey [Video]

Shocking moment Trump supporter kneels on another's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in New Jersey

This is the shocking moment when one Trump supporter kneels on another one's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in Franklin, New Jersey while surrounded with signs that say Trump 2020 and "all..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published
George Floyd: UK protesters gather in solidarity with US – video report [Video]

George Floyd: UK protesters gather in solidarity with US – video report

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in an overwhelmingly peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration sparked after the police killing of George Floyd in America. The..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:00Published
George Floyd's brother to lawmakers: 'Stop the pain' [Video]

George Floyd's brother to lawmakers: 'Stop the pain'

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives took up the issues of police violence and racial injustice in America on Wednesday in the first congressional hearing since the death of George Floyd in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published