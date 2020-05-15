Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic 'Isn't Over Yet'
Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’ Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke during a Biotechnology Innovation Organization conference.

During his virtual appearance, Dr. Fauci called COVID-19 his “worst nightmare” and warned that “it isn’t over yet.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP' Dr. Fauci went on to say that he believes vaccines will be the only way to stop COVID-19's spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP' He then said that COVID-19 has shed a “bright light” on health disparities in the United States.

Because of this, Dr. Fauci said resources must be focused on vulnerable communities that have been “getting hit with a double whammy” from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP'

