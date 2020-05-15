Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns
COVID-19 Pandemic
‘Isn’t Over Yet’ Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke
during a Biotechnology Innovation
Organization conference.
During his virtual appearance, Dr. Fauci called COVID-19
his “worst nightmare” and warned that “it isn’t over yet.” Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via 'NYP' Dr. Fauci went on to say that he believes
vaccines will be the only way to
stop COVID-19's spread.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via 'NYP' He then said that COVID-19
has shed a “bright light” on health
disparities in the United States.
Because of this, Dr. Fauci said resources must be
focused on vulnerable communities that have been
“getting hit with a double whammy” from COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via 'NYP'