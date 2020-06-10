Bizarre yet intriguing gelato is flavored PICKLE and vanilla

A gelato shop in Hertfordshire, England has boldly decided to infuse pickles and vanilla in a horrifying yet intriguing flavor combination on Wednesday (June 10).

Fab, the shop's owner, said his two stores finally opened last Friday and Saturday and that the flavor is much better than it may appear.

"It's like pickle juice and sweet sorbet merged, it's sweet and sour like popcorn.

It has a cream-based and water-based ice cream so it's really quite nice and refreshing," Fab said in an interview with Newsflare.