Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown

The number of deaths from coronavirus could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier, an expert who advised the Government on restrictions has said.

Neil Ferguson, professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told the Science and Technology Committee thousands of deaths could have been prevented with earlier action.

However, he explained that based on what was known about transmission and fatalities at the time, the actions taken were warranted.