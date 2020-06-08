Michael Jordan's Boat Crew Nabs 442-Pound Marlin
Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too.
The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Katie Johnston reports.
Michael Jordan's Boat Nabs 442-Pound MarlinApparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock..
Michael Jordan makes $100 million pledge to racial equality organizationsBasketball legend Michael Jordan recently announced that he would be committing $100 million to “[ensure] racial equality”
Trending Now: Air Jordan DonationMichael Jordan and his brand are donating $100 million to combat systemic racism in America.