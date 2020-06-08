Global  

Michael Jordan's Boat Crew Nabs 442-Pound Marlin
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
Michael Jordan's Boat Crew Nabs 442-Pound Marlin

Michael Jordan's Boat Crew Nabs 442-Pound Marlin

Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too.

The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Katie Johnston reports.

