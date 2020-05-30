How ministers have scrambled to defend Dominic Cummings

Since allegations first emerged that Dominic Cummings had flouted lockdown measures while ill with coronavirus symptoms, the prime minister and members of the cabinet have been floundering to defend the adviser from accusations that he broke government guidance he helped devise.

Cummings has admitted to, but not apologised for, travelling to his family's home in Durham on two occasions between 27 March and 13 April, as well as making a separate trip to Barnard Castle, which he said was to test his eyesight.