Skip Bayless: LeBron James is at his greatest when fighting for racial injustices

LeBron responded to a tweet about how voting lines in Atlanta took hours in some neighborhoods while only 20 minutes in other areas yesterday.

LeBron said quote, “Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that LeBron is the people's champion when it comes to racial injustices.