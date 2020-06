Simon Pegg Breaks Down His Career, from 'Shaun of the Dead' to 'Star Trek'

Simon Pegg breaks down the roles that make up his storied career, including those in 'Six Pairs of Pants,' 'Spaced,' 'Shaun of the Dead,' 'Mission Impossible III,' 'Hot Fuzz,' 'Star Trek,' 'The World's End,' 'Star Wars: Episode IV - The Force Awakens,' 'Ready Player One' and 'Inheritance.'

'Inheritance' is out on VOD now!