Behold yet another 'Gossip Girl' wardrobe fail Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published 5 days ago Behold yet another 'Gossip Girl' wardrobe fail What exactly was the “Gossip Girl” wardrobe department doing while the show was being filmed?.On May 19, TikTok user triciaerb3 pointed out another oversight in an episode of the popular CW show.In this scene from the 3rd episode of the fifth season, while Blair and Dan argue...about something to do with Chuck, an actress in the background can be seen wearing just one shoe.“Can someone please tell me why this actress is just only wearing one shoe?” triciaerb3 asks...as she zooms in on the background actor standing on her tippy toes.The video, which has more than 27,000 likes, has earned the attention of several confused “Gossip Girl” fans.“They got real lazy making gossip girl,” one person joked 0

