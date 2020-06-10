Global  

MUHLENBERG CO TESTING SITE
In kentucky-- muhlenberg county residents will soon have access to a new testing site.

It's also a pharmacy-- poole's in central city-- will have a mobile site in the parking lot across the street from the pharmacy according to the county health department's health director--- tests will be offered beginning this monday in order to receive a test, you must register online.

To learn more on how to sign up and for the full list of instructions--- visit our website at w-e-v- v-dot com





