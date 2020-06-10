Klobuchar's Ties To Cop Cash

Amy Klobuchar wants to be Joe Biden's VP.

But, according to Business Insider, her ties to law enforcement may hamper her chances to get the job.

Police union and law enforcement PACs have given $15,000 to Sen.

Amy Klobuchar since she took office in 2007.

This revelation comes from the Center for Responsive Politics.

Sen.

Patrick Leahy is the only senator to receive more money from such PACs.

On a yearly basis, Klobuchar typically receives more money from those PACs than Leahy.

Klobuchar faces scrutiny over her former role as head prosecutor of Hennepin County, Minnesota.

She did not prosecute any officers in 30 police killings.