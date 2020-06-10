Sweden drops probe into unsolved 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme
The chief prosecutor on the case says the probe was closed because the main suspect, Stig Engstrom, died in 2000.
Sweden says 34 year mystery of Palme assassination is solvedA Swedish prosecutor closed the case of the 1986 assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme on Wednesday, accusing an insurance company graphic designer who died 20 years ago of the country's most..
Swedish PM Olof Palme unsolved murder case dropped as main suspect is deadOlof Palme was shot dead on 28 February 1986. The charismatic leader of the Social-Democratic party and his wife Lisbeth Palme had just left a cinema in downtown Stockholm.View on euronews