'Dreams and aspirations don't change': Lamborghini India's mantra amid Covid-19

With car sales crashing during the lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, the super luxury segment in India has waded through challenging times.

Speaking to HT Auto, Sharad Agarwal, Head at Lamborghini India, admits that while short-term challenges will persist, dreams and aspirations of aficionados won't change in the medium and long term.