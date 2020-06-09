Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More research needed into asymptomatic spreading of virus - WHO
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
More research needed into asymptomatic spreading of virus - WHO

More research needed into asymptomatic spreading of virus - WHO

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday (June 10) that asymptomatic transmission of the novel coronavirus can occur but more research was needed before drawing conclusions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

''Since early February we have said that asymptomatic people can transmit COVID-19 but that we need more research to establish the extent of asymptomatic transmission, that research is ongoing and we are seeing more and more research being done,'' Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.

Some experts on Monday (June 8) questioned WHO technical lead Maria van Kerkhove's statement that transmission of COVID-19 by people with no symptoms was "very rare", saying this guidance could pose problems for governments as they seek to lift lockdowns.

Van Kerkhove, citing disease-modelling studies, clarified on Tuesday (June 9) that some people do not develop symptoms, but can still infect others.





Tweets about this

WhatZ1tT00ya

What Zit Tooya @LudmillaAddict "After extensive research, the interns have been sorted into three categories: 1. refused, were pro… https://t.co/VjM9xrNv09 35 minutes ago

go_howl

GoHowl RT @katiewr31413491: ⭐️⭐️⭐️More evidence, as if we needed more, that the vast about of “ASD” research about rare genetic disorders shoeboxe… 4 hours ago

katiewr31413491

katie wright ⭐️⭐️⭐️More evidence, as if we needed more, that the vast about of “ASD” research about rare genetic disorders shoeb… https://t.co/tEbT9us7ym 4 hours ago

ucfagls

Dr Gavin Simpson 🇪🇺 @BobOHara @TheLabAndField @AndyPurvisNHM Fellow 2i here; got into my PhD position straight from guard. That was jus… https://t.co/17nREXdMUg 5 hours ago

shabori2688

Shabori Das RT @ETPrime_com: Free Read ‼️ The tech-led fightback against #COVID__19 in 7 charts! Multiple apps that have joined #AarogyaSetuApp in th… 5 hours ago

Pesitho1

Pesitho RT @DamilolaSDG7: An estimated $4 billion in annual investment is needed to achieve universal access to #CleanCooking and meet #SDG7 by 203… 6 hours ago

ecrsfd

Milkfairy Great to see this important research to help diagnose this much too often overlooked condition. Hopefully it will… https://t.co/i0fu6zwaTl 8 hours ago

ETPrime_com

ET Prime Free Read ‼️ The tech-led fightback against #COVID__19 in 7 charts! Multiple apps that have joined… https://t.co/6apkH0CgVc 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says [Video]

Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says

Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says Evidence from the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks indicated that asymptomatic carriers could easily spread the virus via person-to-person..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published