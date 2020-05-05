Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

Fury says Joshua fight is on next year

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TYSON FURY SAYING: "Hello there.

I'm just off to getting off the phone with Daniel Kinahan, he's just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed.

(SHOUTS) "Big shout out Dan, he got this done, literally over the line, two fight deal, Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua, next year.

"One problem, I've just got to smash Deontay Wilder's face right in in the next fight, and then we're going to the Joshua fight next year.

"So there we are, the Gypsy King versus AJ is on for next year, but there's a hurdle in the road called the Bronze Bomber, AKA the knockout king, and I will get on to him and knock him spark out and then we'll get on to the big fight.

So big thank you Dan for getting this deal over the line.

All the best and God bless you all, see you soon, peace out." RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (DECEMBER 3, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 2.

VARIOUS OF ANTHONY JOSHUA TRAINING 3.

PHOTOGRAPHERS 4.

MORE OF JOSHUA DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA (DECEMBER 7, 2019) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 5.

STILL PHOTO OF ANTHONY JOSHUA (WHITE SHORTS) AND ANDY RUIZ (GOLD/BLACK SHORTS) 6.

STILL PHOTO OF JOSHUA CELEBRATING HIS 12 ROUND UNANIMOUS DECISION WIN WHILE REFEREE HOLDS HIS HAND UP 7.

STILL PHOTO OF JOSHUA CELEBRATING DURING INTERVIEW IN RING STORY: British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed financial terms for a two-fight deal, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday (June 10).

The discussions over an undisputed world heavyweight title showdown between the two fighters began in early May and they have now agreed on initial terms for two encounters.

Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, while Fury is the reigning WBC champion.

"We're making great progress," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"There is still a lot to overcome.

We are looking at venues and dates.

"We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight.

"It's fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight." Joshua won back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts from Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.

His next fight was due to be against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on June 20 but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fury has to face Whyte in a mandatory bout by February 2021, and is also contracted to face Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury overpowered Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, claiming the WBC crown with a seventh round stoppage.

They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018.

"I'm just got off the phone with (advisor) Daniel Kinahan.

He's just informed me the biggest fight in British boxing history has been agreed," Fury said in a video posted on his Twitter account https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/status/1270735021314359303?s=20.

"The fight is on for next year but there is a hurdle in the road called the Bronze Bomber AKA the knockout king (Wilder).

"But I will get on to him and knock him out and then we get on to the big fights." (Production: Andy Ragg)