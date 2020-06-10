Global  

Brother of George Floyd addresses Congress
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Brother of George Floyd addresses Congress

Brother of George Floyd addresses Congress

Philonise Floyd testifies to Congress the day after funeral services for his brother George Floyd, who has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

George Floyd's brother tells Congress: 'He didn't deserve to die over $20'

A brother of George Floyd took his grief to the U.S. capital on Wednesday with an impassioned plea to...
George Floyd’s death is ‘changing the world,’ a brother says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, says he’s testifying to Congress...
'He did not deserve to die over $20': George Floyd's brother asks Congress for 'justice' at hearing

Philonise Floyd told Congress on Tuesday that his late brother George Floyd "didn't deserve to die...
George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing [Video]

George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing

George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing Philonise Floyd appeared before Congress to emphasize the need for reforms that will hold police accountable for the wrongful..

George Floy'd's Brother Testifies Before Congress [Video]

George Floy'd's Brother Testifies Before Congress

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told Congress that his brother "didn't deserve to die over $20," and called for police accountability and reform.

