Brother of George Floyd addresses Congress
Philonise Floyd testifies to Congress the day after funeral services for his brother George Floyd, who has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.
George Floy'd's Brother Testifies Before CongressGeorge Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told Congress that his brother "didn't deserve to die over $20," and called for police accountability and reform.