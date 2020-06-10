Midmorning With Aundrea - June 10, 2020 (Part 2) Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 hours ago Midmorning With Aundrea - June 10, 2020 (Part 2) We take a look at a song that has become an anthem for our time. And we learn some new tips on learning to drive. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Real musiciath the country supergroup "th highwomen" debut a new music video for their hit song, "crowded table. Anthony mason talked to the group about how the song has unexpectedly become an anthem for our time. Nat sot : "i want a hous with a crowded table / and a place by the fire for everyone" narr: when the highwomen came together in nashville last spring to record "crowded table, they had no idea how nostalgic it would sound today& nat sot: "and brin us back together when the day is done." Mason: "yo probably didn't expect the song would ever have the kind of resonance it has now. Brandi: "no. I mean how could you // isn't that what we all wish we had now. Like a crowded table, somebody to come to the table with. Narr: for brandi carlile... maren morris... and natalie hemby, seeing the old footage in the new video made them wistful: nathalie hemby: "i made me tear up. //i wanna be around my buddies again. And making music is about being together." Maren: "i will neve complain again about playing a show or an early flight to get to a show after this. Just, like, so ready to play music again." Narr: morris, carlile, hemby and bandmate amanda shires played their first full set as the highwomen at the newport folk festival last july. The supergroup's debut album hit #1 on the country chart& but then all four went back to thriving solo careers. Nat sot: morris singing at houston rodeo morris played her last gig at the houston rodeo in february before giving birth to her first child, son hayes andrew hurd, in march: maren: "having thi baby has been the most beautiful distraction from the outside world. I feel very cooned at home right now with ryan, my husband, and our baby. And so that's been like an amazing miracle to have." Mason: "you woul have rembered this anyway. But now, you'll remember it in a different way." Maren: "yeah, i wa writing in my baby book, 'hey, we can't go anywhere for the first month of your life because there's a global pandemic happening. And he'll be able to read that one day and be like, 'what the hell?'" mason: "were an of you supposed to be on tour at this point?" Brandi: "yeah. Maren: "it's kind weird being a touring musician and a touring artist, which is kinda seen as a very nonessential right now." Mason: "as th possibility of playing again seems to keep getting pushed back, how have you made the adjustment mentally to that?" Brandi: "my ban and crew are on salary and we're paying them outta pocket. They all have families. We all have kids. We are a family and, you know, when those pockets start to dry up, we'll figure something out. That's what we do. None of us are in this job to make money. None of us." Nathalie: "that' the only kind of comforting, weird comforting thing about it is that not just one person is being affected. We're all kind of being affected together. So i can only imagine the celebration when we all come back together." Mason: "are yo even allowing yourself to look forward too that yet?" Nathalie: "hope is dangerous thing, but it's a wonderful thing. And"//"music hel us get through all of this, all the bad times. And people will want to hear music again." Maren: "i can't wai to, like, one day be at an actual table with these women again. And //just do what the song says..." Nat sot: "and bring us bac together when the day is done." Maren: "i think its really beautiful sentiment at this time." Empty parking lots may help young drivers and their teachers. Perfect time to take on a new hobby or learn a new skill. Those new skills can be anything from learning to cook, making crafts... and for some people... it's the perfect time to learn how to drive. Today on mom to mom, some tips for teens behind the wheel. Take a look. Quarantine is the perfect time to take on a new hobby or learn a new skill. Those new skills can be anything from learning to cook, making crafts... and for some people... it's the perfect time to learn how to drive. Today on mom to mom, some tips for teens behind the wheel. Take a look. Mandy w.: today on mom to mom, we're going to teach you how to teach your teen how to drive without losing your sanity. Tip number one, pick an empty parking lot that has the least obstacles possible. That way they can practice their parking, they can back up, they can do all sorts of things to get ready for the main highway. Bella w.: i'm just as worried about hitting things as much as you are. Mandy w.: tip two, practice often. Bella w.: like every day. Mandy w.: as parents, we are really tired after a long day of working, but we really just need to make time for our kids so they can get as much practice in as possible. Bella w.: the sooner you teach me how to drive, the sooner i can drive myself. Mandy w.: tip number three, two or more teachers are better than one. So if you have maybe a close friend that is willing to work with them, that would be perfect, because then their stress level and yours is definitely a lot lower. Bella w.: trust me, i would love to learn with somebody else. Mandy w.: tip number four, try to keep those emotions in check. Bella w.: you yelling at us does not help in the slightest. Mandy w.: if you're feeling stressed out, angry, or upset, it's going to do nothing but upset your child, and then it's dangerous for everyone involved. Bella w.: the more nervous that you are, the more nervous i'm going to be. Mandy w.: tip number five, expect those oops moments to happen. I mean, they're just starting to learn how to drive, so they're not going to be perfect. Make sure you do a review when you're finished. Talk about the positives, the negatives, and remember they're your kids and we love them. Moms, feel free to share your driving tips on our facebook page, and we'll see you in the next mom to mom.







