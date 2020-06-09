Chyler Leigh On He Sexuality

HuffPo reports that Chyler Leigh has come out as a LGBTQ.

Leigh posted an essay coming out on Create Change, the website she co-founded.

The site aims to help readers “become the change you want to see in the world.” Leigh's character on the tv show Supergirl came out as lesbian.

That move prompted Leigh to examine her own sexuality.

The positive response to her character’s coming out scene made sense because “there’s some truth to what she said about me.” She didn’t specify her sexuality.

Leigh explained how she and husband of nearly 20 years are continuing to grow together while she explores her identity.