US Consumer Prices Fall for the Third Month in a Row
US Consumer Prices Fall for the Third Month in a Row The Labor Department released numbers for consumer prices for May on Wednesday.

The numbers reveal that the consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1 percent last month.

Economists were expecting the CPI to hold for the month of May.

The drop marks the first time the CPI has fallen for three consecutive months.

In April, the CPI took a 0.8 percent dive, the most significant since Dec.

2008.

Data collection by the Labor Department has been severely impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that the U.S. economy has been in recession since February.

