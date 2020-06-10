Some Chimpanzees Have Bone in Heart, Humans Might Too

Scientists in the United Kingdom have discovered a rare bone, called the os cordis, in chimpanzees with a common heart condition.
The implications of this finding could extend to humans, who share a close genetic relationship to chimps.
Cattle, buffalo, and sheep have it.
So do otters, camels, and dogs.
Primates, not so much—at least that’s what scientists thought.
The os cordis, a small bone found in the hearts of certain animals, is also present in some chimpanzees, according to research published today in Scientific Reports.