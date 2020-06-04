Reggie Bush gives his first interview since being welcomed back into the USC football family
Reggie Bush joins Colin Cowherd on today's show.
Hear what he has to say following his 10-year absence from the USC football family, his Heisman Trophy and much more.
He 'took over Los Angeles:' Colin Cowherd reacts to USC ending disassociation with Reggie BushAfter 10 years, USC can now officially end their disassociation with Reggie Bush. Hear Colin Cowherd's reaction.
