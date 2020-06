School House 7 - Specials Week Day 3

SO MUCH, LEARN MORE.LET'S SAY IF WE CAN MOTIVATE OURSTUDENTS.A LOCAL EDUCATOR JAY HALL BACKWITH DAY THREE ON THIS WEEK OFSPECIALS.



Tweets about this Rounders It’s Finally Friday!! And after a week back at school what would feel better than a $5 Vodka Red Bull or a $2 house… https://t.co/aLZSdHAwgG 5 days ago