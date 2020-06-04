Johnson & Johnson to
Begin Human Trials for
COVID-19 Vaccine The early-stage human trial will begin
in the second half of July as opposed to
its initial forecast of September.
J&J's Paul Stoffels,
via press release The company began developing the
vaccine in January and is implementing
the same technologies used for its
experimental Ebola vaccine in 2019.
J&J announced earlier this year that if the vaccine is proven to be safe, it could produce
600 million to 900 million doses by April 2021.
As of June 2, there are approximately
124 COVID-19 vaccines in the works,
according to the World Health Organization.