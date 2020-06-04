Johnson & Johnson to Begin Human Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson to Begin Human Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine The early-stage human trial will begin in the second half of July as opposed to its initial forecast of September.

J&J's Paul Stoffels, via press release The company began developing the vaccine in January and is implementing the same technologies used for its experimental Ebola vaccine in 2019.

J&J announced earlier this year that if the vaccine is proven to be safe, it could produce 600 million to 900 million doses by April 2021.

As of June 2, there are approximately 124 COVID-19 vaccines in the works, according to the World Health Organization.