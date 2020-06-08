Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:29s - Published
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement from the fitness company.

Greg Glassman, via statement His decision comes days after making several disparaging remarks about George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Floyd's death has caused weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the United States and the world.

Outrage against Glassman initially began when he joked about Floyd’s death in relation to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting “Floyd-19.” It was then revealed that during a Zoom call with CrossFit gym owners, Glassman said “we’re not mourning for George Floyd.” Greg Glassman, via ‘NYT' As of Tuesday, nearly 1,200 gyms said they planned to disaffiliate from CrossFit because of Glassman.

More than 50 organizations and individuals, such as Reebok, have also cut ties with CrossFit HQ.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Scots gyms to cut ties with global CrossFit brand after CEO's racial remarks

Scots gyms to cut ties with global CrossFit brand after CEO's racial remarks A string of gyms have condemned tweets Greg Glassman made in the wake of George Floyd's death and...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •NPR




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Local gyms cutting ties with CrossFit after CEO's insensitive social media post [Video]

Local gyms cutting ties with CrossFit after CEO's insensitive social media post

Hundreds of other gym owners around the country are cutting ties with CrossFit. This all comes after CEO Greg Glassman’s recent Twitter response to a tweet about racism being a public health issue.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:49Published
The implications in Milwaukee after a national CrossFit controversy [Video]

The implications in Milwaukee after a national CrossFit controversy

Milwaukee CrossFit owner reacts to CrossFit CEO's controversial comments on COVID-19 and George Floyd.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:30Published
Reebok, Gyms, Athletes Condemn CrossFit CEO's George Floyd Tweet [Video]

Reebok, Gyms, Athletes Condemn CrossFit CEO's George Floyd Tweet

CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman made light of George Floyd's killing in a tweet on June 6.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:23Published