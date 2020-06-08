CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After
Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released
a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent
retirement from the fitness company.
Greg Glassman,
via statement His decision comes days after
making several disparaging
remarks about George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man,
was killed by a white Minneapolis
police officer on May 25.
Floyd's death has caused weeks of protests
against police brutality and racial injustice
across the United States and the world.
Outrage against Glassman initially began when
he joked about Floyd’s death in relation to the current
COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting “Floyd-19.” It was then revealed that during a Zoom
call with CrossFit gym owners, Glassman said
“we’re not mourning for George Floyd.” Greg Glassman,
via ‘NYT' As of Tuesday, nearly 1,200 gyms
said they planned to disaffiliate
from CrossFit because of Glassman.
More than 50 organizations and
individuals, such as Reebok, have also
cut ties with CrossFit HQ.