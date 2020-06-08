CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks

On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement from the fitness company.

Greg Glassman, via statement His decision comes days after making several disparaging remarks about George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Floyd's death has caused weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the United States and the world.

Outrage against Glassman initially began when he joked about Floyd’s death in relation to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting “Floyd-19.” It was then revealed that during a Zoom call with CrossFit gym owners, Glassman said “we’re not mourning for George Floyd.” Greg Glassman, via ‘NYT' As of Tuesday, nearly 1,200 gyms said they planned to disaffiliate from CrossFit because of Glassman.

More than 50 organizations and individuals, such as Reebok, have also cut ties with CrossFit HQ.