Why WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is disliked by Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has been in constant news regarding his issues with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

Riddle has now talked about why he is disliked by the two wrestling greats.

Riddle explained why he rubs the wrestlers the wrong way.

He said that pro wrestlers get offended very easily and might be jealous of him.