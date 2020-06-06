Gov. Tom Wolf, Lawmakers Clash Over Emergency Declaration Which He Says Is Still In Place
A legal clash is brewing between Gov.
Tom Wolf and state lawmakers over a resolution to end the governor's emergency declaration.
Pennsylvania State Legislature Votes To Revoke Emergency Shutdown Order, Gov. Tom Wolf Says Not So FastHoward Monroe reports.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding For Small BusinessesThe money is coming from a $225 grant program
Gov. Tom Wolf Says Fans Will Not Be Allowed At Sporting EventsWolf said that the status right now is 'no fans,'