Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kennywood, Sandcastle And Idlewild Announce July 11 Opening Date
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Kennywood, Sandcastle And Idlewild Announce July 11 Opening Date
Kennywood is opening, KDKA's John Shumway reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

JPBlough

Joseph Paul Blough RT @WPXIMelanie: Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & SoakZone announce July reopening https://t.co/uMV1CnLzBv 2 hours ago

M1keXV

°Mike.S RT @WPXI: Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & SoakZone announce July reopening https://t.co/f6PDvmvM4T https://t.co/DoCnIGqYNe 4 hours ago

amy_hudak

Amy Hudak Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & SoakZone announce July reopening https://t.co/fo8NrEaLJT 5 hours ago

WilkePghCPA

Wilke & Associates Woo Hoo! Kennywood's Open! Soon. Kennywood will be open soon. https://t.co/lcWW3pkAiY #rollercoasters… https://t.co/c0K1eyO23A 6 hours ago

WPXI

WPXI .@Kenny_Kangaroo @Sandcastle @idlewildpark announce reopening, changes https://t.co/Q4bIICD5DB https://t.co/4u7chGVuqi 7 hours ago

WPXIAaronMartin

Aaron Martin GOOD NEWS: Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & SoakZone announce July reopening! https://t.co/DACiKeQG6Q 9 hours ago

bobf_vstpgh

Bob Foley RT @WPXI: Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & SoakZone announce July reopening https://t.co/gquL5GYBjj 9 hours ago

WPXI

WPXI Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & SoakZone announce July reopening https://t.co/gquL5GYBjj 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kennywood, Sandcastle And Idlewild Announces Opening Date Of July 11 [Video]

Kennywood, Sandcastle And Idlewild Announces Opening Date Of July 11

Kennywood announced Wednesday morning that they will be opening to the public on July 11. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published