Five boats damaged in Wednesday morning fire at Rich Marina

FILLED THE AIR INBUFFALO'S BLACKROCKNEIGHBORHOOD..THIS BALL OF FLAMEDESTROYED AT LEASTONE BOAT AT RIMARINA THIS MORNINGAND DAMAGEDSEVERAL MORE.HERE'S 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTEJENNA CALLARI.MARIA PHONER: "ITHOUGHT A CAR BLEWUP OR A BOMBEXPLODED ORSOMETHING."THAT'S MARIA TIRONE.

SHE AND HERHUSBAND WERE ONTHEIR BOAT IN RICHMARINA WEDNESDAYMORNING WHEN THEYHEARD ANDWITNESSED THEAFTERMATH OF ANEXPLOSION..

SHE SAYSSHE SAW SMOKECOMING FROM A BOATAND IMMEDIATELYCALLED 9-1-1 AND THECOAST GUARD.MARIA: "I TOLD THEM,YOU GOTTA GET HEREAND IN THE TIME THAT IWAS TALKING TO THEM,THE BOAT ACTUALLYCAUGHT FIRE AND THEFIRE STARTEDSPREADING TO THEBOATS ON EITHESIDE."FOUR OTHER BOATSWERE SEVERELYDAMAGED AS MULTIPLEDEPARTMENTREPORTED TO THESCENE.

THE BOAT THATORIGINALLY CAUGHTFIRE SUNK - AND WIBE PULLED OUT OF THEWATER WEDNESDAYEVENING.

MEANTIME,OFFICIALS TELL USTHEY'RE STARTING TOGET A CLEARERPICTURE OF WHATLED-UP TO THE BLAST.BILL: "THE OWNER HADJUST STARTED HISSUBMERSIBLE PUMPSAND HE HAD JUSTGONE TO GET AGARDEN HOSE.

HE WASIN THE PROCESS OFCLEANING THE BOAT.THERE WAS ANEXPLOSION, HE WASTHROWN FROM THEBOAT, HE WASN'TINJURED."IN THIS VIDEO YOU CANSEE THE FIRESPREADING TO PAROF THE WATER WHEREA LAYER OF GASOLINEHAD FORMED.

DESPITETHE DIFFICULTCIRCUMSTANCES,OFFICIALS WERE ABLETO PREVENT FURTHERDAMAGE.BILL: "WE WERE ABLETO PUT IT OUT FAIRLYQUICKLY WITH OURFOAM TEAM.

THEYWERE ABLE TO REACHIT, AND SUPPRESS THEFIRE."MARIA: "I'VE SEENPICTURES OF THIS BUTI'D NEVER SEEN IT LIVE.HOPEFULLY I NEVERSEE IT AGAIN."STAND-UP: ACCORDINGTO BUFFALO FIRECOMMISSIONER BILLRENALDO, THERE WASROUGHLY HALF AMILLION DOLLARS INDAMAGE AND TO THEIRKNOWLEDGE, THEREWERE NO REPORTEDINJURIES.

FROM RICHMARINA, JENNACALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS