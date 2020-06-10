Global  

Ask Dr. Nandi: Widespread facemask use could shrink the 'R' number and prevent a second COVID-19 wave: study
A British study suggests that a second wave of COVID-19 might be prevented if people wore facemasks in public.

The researchers found that even homemade masks could lower the reproduction number and reduce transmission rates.

