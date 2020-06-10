'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News
'Gone With the Wind' has been pulled from HBO Max, Paramount Network has pulled the plug on the show 'Cops' for good and Ava DuVernay has been elected to represent the directors branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on its board.
Angel Duster @AliaM_H I think HBO Max just pulled Gone with the Wind actually? 21 seconds ago
Ftou sas re!!! RT @WSJ: “Gone with the Wind” was pulled from HBO Max while the long-running TV show “Cops” was outright canceled, a sign that entertainmen… 44 seconds ago
Diana RT @ElieNYC: I would not have pulled Gone with the Wind. I also do not care it was pulled off a streaming service. I believe I can explain… 50 seconds ago
Craig Burke @HBO pulled Gone with the Wind because it's racist? What's next, banning reruns of the Dukes of Hazzard because of the General Lee?? 1 minute ago
littleredblog "#GoneWiththeWind" pulled from HBO Max library for now https://t.co/noReoQh888 via @CBSNewsEnt 1 minute ago
Lisa Rand RT @125LolaLola: Frankly my dear I DO give a***This is ridiculous Movies are entertaining I never took ‘Gone With the wind’ to be an act… 2 minutes ago
No Justice, No Peace✊ ♎♂️ The face on @sunny listening to Meghan cryramble about Gone with the Wind being TEMPORARILY pulled, is a whole moo… https://t.co/5VSsHb22Dq 2 minutes ago
HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Here’s Why ‘Gone With the Wind’ Got Pulled From HBO Max https://t.co/tVICbuS4sx @voguemagazine 2 minutes ago
HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News'Gone With the Wind,' the Civil War epic considered a classic of American cinema, has been temporarily pulled from HBO Max.
Paramount Network Cancels 'Cops' | THR NewsParamount Network has pulled the plug on 'Cops' for good.
Blacklisted ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestsellerControversial ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller The classic film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, due to it's “ethnic and racial..