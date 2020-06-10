Global  

'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News
'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News

'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News

'Gone With the Wind' has been pulled from HBO Max, Paramount Network has pulled the plug on the show 'Cops' for good and Ava DuVernay has been elected to represent the directors branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on its board.

