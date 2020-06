Heat, rain creating breeding ground for toxic toads, iguanas in South Florida

The heat, humidity, and recent rain have created the perfect storm, allowing toxic toads and iguanas to reproduce and pose a major threat to your pets and possibly young children.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5S RYAN HUGHESLEARNED ABOUT A NEWPARTNERSHIP WORKING TOERADICATE THE INVASIVESPECIES.<< JEANNINE TILFORD: 8:12:19“WE HAD A LOT LAST YEAR, WESEEING EVEN MORE THIS YEAR” ANEW WARNING AFTER AN EXPLOSIONOF TOXIC TOADS.

THE INVASIVESPECIES....MULTIPLYIN GTHROUGH THE WINTER MONTHS WITHA LACK OF COLD WEATHER...NOWPOSING EVEN MORE OF A DANGER.JEANNINE: 8:13:00“THE AMOUNTOF FECES THAT THEY LEAVE INTHE POOL AND AROUND THE DECKIS JUST NOT HEALTHY FOR KIDSTO BE STEPPING IN OR DOGS TOBE STEPPING IN AND BRINGINGINTO THE HOUSE” AND IFTHREATENED, THE CANE TOADS ORBUFO TOADS...SECRETE A WHITESUBSTANCE THATSEIZURES AND KILL A DOG ORCAT.

NATS: AND WITH ALL THERECENT RAIN....CUBAN TREEFROGS ARE NOT ONLY CAUSING ADISTURBANCE...BUT THEY AREALSO TOXIC.

JEANNINE: 8:14:11“IN BASICALLY ONE NIGHT IGOT LIKE 50 CALLS BECAUSEPEOPLE CANTHEY COME OUT LATE AND THEYSO LOUD” TOAD BUSTERS ISBRINGING THEM IN BY THEHUNDREDS.

AND NOW THEOWNER....JEANNINE TILFORD...ISTEAMING UP WITH IGUABUSTERS.

NATS: 8:22:26“WECAUGHT HIM DOWN IN THE BOYNTONBEACH AREA” THE LARGE IGUANASARE WREAKING HAVOC IN SOUTHFLORIDA...AND WEARE NOW REPORTS OF THEM INMARTIN COUNTY.

STEVEKAVASHANSKY: 8:21:23“WHENTHEY BURROW THEY CAN GO ASDEEP AS 10-15 FEET COLLAPSINGSEA WALLS AND ANY TYPE OFCEMENT FOUNDATION INCLUDINGSIDEWALKS” THE HEAT, HUMIDITYAND RAIN CREATING THE PERFECTBREEDING GROUND.RYANJEANNINE SAYSTHE BUFO TOADS AND CUBAN TREEFROGS CAN ALSO CAUSE ANALLERGIC REACTION IF YOU RUBYOUR FACE AFTER TOUCHING THEM.SO IF YOUTHEM....MAKE SURE TO WASH YOURHANDS THOROUGHLY AND ALSO WEGLOVES.