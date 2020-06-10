Global  

Bowling Lanes Reopen
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Among the businesses reopening today as part of the Governor's latest executive order are bowling alleys.

Today as part among the businesses reopening today as part of the governor's latest executive order are bowling alleys.

Strikers corner is among the many lanes across the north star state that reopened at 25?

"* percent capacity today at noon with certain restrictions in place.

The alley's bowling manager says disinfecting was a common routine prior to the pandemic... but now moreso than ever.xxx (brandon verbout?

"*kveene ?

"* bowling manager) there are some extra measures.

We will be asking people who come out to leave their bowling balls down at the racks so we can sanitize bowling balls after each use.

We still are sanitizing shoes but will also be sanitizing the tables, the monitors, and all the chairs that they're in as well.

Brandon says they prefer call ahead reservations... but if they have a lane avaialble... they will



