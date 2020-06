Bella, a 5-year-old cat in Northville, New York, just had her owner make her a cat door, just for her to get in and out easily but instead, the cute but jerky cat decides to scratch at the window, near

Bella, a 5-year-old cat in Northville, New York, just had her owner make her a cat door, just for her to get in and out easily but instead, the cute but jerky cat decides to scratch at the window, near the bed at 8 am.

"She is well trained in using her cat door, but still insists on getting my attention by pulling moves like this," said David, the owner, who can be found at LookwhatDavedid across many.

Platforms.