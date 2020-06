Keedron Bryant Reflects On Viral Song 'I Just Want To Live'

Keedron Bryant nabbed the world's attention after performing on season 4 of "Little Big Shots".

Now, the 12-year-old has gone viral with his powerful anti-Black racism original song "I Just Want To Live", a moving tribute to the late George Floyd.

The gospel singer tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that although it's "sad and unfair" to sing those lyrics, he's proud of the message.