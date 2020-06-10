Chief Arradondo Announces Immediate Withdrawal From Contract Negotiations With Police Union
Minneapolis' top cop announced major reforms today within the police department, Reg Chapman reports (2:26).
WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 10, 2020
1-On-1 With Mpls. Police Chief Medaria ArradondoThe Minneapolis Police Chief says he'll no longer negotiate with the union representing officers, reports Reg Chapman (2:56). WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 10, 2020
Mayor Jacob Frey Reacts To MPD AnnouncementMayor Jacob Frey supported Chief Arradondo's decision to have the MPD withdraw from police union contract negotiations (13:17). WCCO 4 News - June 10, 2020
Chief Arradondo Announces MPD Will Withdraw Negotiations From Police Union ContractSusan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports that Chief Arradondo is stepping away from being involved in negations with the Minneapolis Police Federation (1:27). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 10, 2020