Chief Arradondo Announces Immediate Withdrawal From Contract Negotiations With Police Union
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Minneapolis' top cop announced major reforms today within the police department, Reg Chapman reports (2:26).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 10, 2020

Minneapolis police chief ends contract negotiations with police union

Under pressure by protesters demanding radical reform, the Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo...
George Floyd protests: Minneapolis police force drops talks with union headed by Trump loyalist

Minneapolis Police Department chief Medaria Arradondo announced the department would immediately...
