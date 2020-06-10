The Role and Importance of Terre Haute's Human Relations Commission

If you've experienced discrimination or racism in terre haute... you can report it to the human relations commission.

The human relations commission in terre haute serves citizens impartially and without bias.

They are a place you can report if you've experienced injustice or discrimintion.

This can be based on race..color..religion..age.... der... or sexual orientation.

Lough told me they have 5 enforcement areas.

3 employment..housing...public accommodation..education..

And finance.

Lough highlighted the importance of promoting community awareness of inclusion and equal rights.

This is through educating the community about discrimination and diversity issues.

Lough told me the h-r-c facilitates these tough conversations... while also giving the unrepresented a platform and letting their voices be heard.

"everyone is welcome.

We value everyone's concerns or better yet even their ideas to better this community.

If we want to see change, it's going to take all of us coming together as a community."

Lough says the h-r-c gives people an open forum to talk about racial education.

They work to promote communication about these difficult topics.

But she says ultimately...it is dialogue that will provide growth in our community.

