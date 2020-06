McIlroy welcomes PGA Tour Floyd gesture Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:20s - Published 2 hours ago McIlroy welcomes PGA Tour Floyd gesture Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour's decision to hold a minute's silence at 8.46am in memory of George Floyd is a wonderful gesture but believes golf can do more to tackle discrimination. 0

Rory McIlroy welcomes PGA Tour's silence for George Floyd at Colonial Country Club The PGA Tour's decision to leave vacant the 08:46 tee time at this week's comeback event in Texas in...

