Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside State Capitol
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside State Capitol

Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside State Capitol

On Tuesday, protesters were seen pulling down the Christopher Columbus statue outside the State Capitol, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:30).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 10, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Artfor

ASM RT @guardian: Virginia protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue and throw it in lake – video https://t.co/iokDd1y0e9 19 minutes ago

YouKeepUsingTW

YouKeepUsingThatWord @otherguyfromwha @Matt60944173 @maggieNYT Are you not paying attention? Govt's act on behalf of the people. In th… https://t.co/vyPKJkPp60 34 minutes ago

vogels4

Steve Vogel RT @guardiannews: Virginia protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue and throw it in lake – video https://t.co/R60mTSTj9x 3 hours ago

WHOTOPIA1

WHOTOPIA Virginia protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue and throw it in lake – video https://t.co/qkb7ZSG2qm 4 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statues #News": https://t.co/VfgY6DiG6G 5 hours ago

ATHEIST_ATEO

Atheist-Ateo Virginia protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue and throw it in lake This is a start! #FuckRacism https://t.co/gbrBbDJTUZ 6 hours ago

Tonypapa9

Tony papa Me Travelling back to 1492 at a Barcalona Town Hall.. "Ok Now...Show of hands...Who knows what racist means, BTW ..… https://t.co/tgZrJWvLWD 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Christopher Columbus statue pulled from lake [Video]

Christopher Columbus statue pulled from lake

The Christopher Columbus statue located in Byrd Park has been pulled out of Fountain Lake after being torn down by protesters Tuesday night.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:39Published
Christopher Columbus statue pulled down, draped in burning flag in VA [Video]

Christopher Columbus statue pulled down, draped in burning flag in VA

CONTAINS PROFANITY. Protesters in Richmond, Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday and dragged it along the ground before dumping it in a lake.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:19Published
Protesters Arrested Outside State Capitol [Video]

Protesters Arrested Outside State Capitol

John Lauritsen reports on Monday's protests in St. Paul (8:09). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 08:09Published