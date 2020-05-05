Election results are currently favoring Anita Reynolds-Howard in the Macon-Bibb District Attorney race.

Us a statement moments ago.

To see that statement... and the latest numbers in this race ... head to our website, 41nbc.com anita reynolds-howard is leading david cooke in the macon-bibb district attorney race with 76 percent of the vote cooke has served as d-a for bibb, peach and crawford county for eight years.

Howard has been a prosecuting attorney for 15 years, and serves as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at middle georgia state university.

Howard says she was pleased to receive so much support.

I'm just thankful for all of the supporters who have been there as we've campaigned over about a year ago, and so i'm thankful for all of them.

I am hopeful that the numbers do look good but i know they're still counting and so we're just waiting on