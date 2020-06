Palm Beach County middle school teacher running hundreds of miles for people impacted by the pandemic

A South Florida middle school science teacher says his goal is to run from Arizona to Montana to raise funds for people affected by COVID-19.

HE'S RUNNING HUNDREDSOF MILES TO RAISE MONEY....AND AWARENESS OF COVID 1WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S TANIAROGERS SPOKE WITH HIM DURINGHIS JOURNEBRIAN THOMAS IS AN OKEEHEELEEMIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER.

HE'S ACANCER SURVIVOR AND WANTS TODO WHAT HE CAN TO HELP PEOPLEDEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC."GOOD MORNING, A LITTLE PIECEOF HEAVEN HERE.

HERE'S MYLANE." BRIAN THOMAS ISRECORDING HIS RUNNINGEXPERIENCE TO SHARE WITH HISSTUDENTS IN A GOOGLECLASSROOM.

HE'S ON A 1000 MILERUN.

THE MIDDLE SCHOOL SCIENCETEACHER SAYS HIS GOAL IS TORUN FROM ARIZONA TO MONTANA,TO RAISE FUNDS FOR PEOPLAFFECTED BY COVID-19.

"EVENTHOSE NOT DIRECTLY AFFECTED BYCOVID.

SO SMALL BUSINESSOWNERS AND I ALSO WANTED TO DOCARE PACKAGES FOR HEROES.

I'MGOING TO START WITH PEOPLEWHERE I LIVE." BRIAN IS NOSTRANGER TO RUNNING FOR ACAUSE.

HE'S TRAINED TO RUNFROM FLORIDA TO MICHIGAN ANDTO WASHINGTON D.C.

"LOOK ATTHOSE BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAINS OUTTHERE.

GOING DOWNHILL ABOUT 5MILES IN." HE TRIES TO RUNBETWEEN 22 TO 28 MILES ADAY... "I'VE BEEN FANTASIZINGABOUT SOME RAINBOW TROUT OVERAN OPEN FIRE.

IT CAN'T BE ANOPEN FIRE BECAUSE IT'S REALLYDRY HERE.

BUT IT WILL BESOMETHING AND THEN SOMRATTLESNAKE HUNTING." THE LONGTREK HAS ITS CHALLENGES....HIS RUNNING SHOES ARE FALLINGAPART... AND WHEN HE SEESRIVER, HE SAYS HE STOPS TOREGENERATE HIS TOES.

BUT FORHIM THEY'RE NOT SETBACKS AFTERHE BEAT MELANOMA STAGE 4CANCER... HIS SENSE OF HUMORPUSHES HIM TO STAY FOCUSED OHIS RUNNING.

"I'LL BE GOINGTHROUGH PINE, ARIZONA ANDSTRAWBERRY ARIZONA, WHICH MYMOTIVATION IS ICE CREAM.

