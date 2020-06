Warrants for aggravated assault and burglary have been issued for Michael Paul Williams by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The bibb county sheriff's office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a recent shooting.

Deputies say michael williams... shot a 40-year-old man in the stomach last wednesday.

The shooting happened at "green pine acres mobile home park" on hawkinsville road.

Investigators believe... he could still be in the area near allen road.

