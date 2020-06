Westborough's Ian Seymour Hopes To Hear Name Called During MLB Draft Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:04s - Published 17 minutes ago Westborough's Ian Seymour Hopes To Hear Name Called During MLB Draft Ian Seymour has impressed Major League scouts in is three years at Virginia Tech, and the Westborough native hopes to hear his name called during the 2020 MLB Draft. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this