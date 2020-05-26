Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Jordan's Big Catch
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Michael Jordan's Big Catch
Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Michael Jordan hauls in enormous marlin at fishing tournament

Michael Jordan hauls in enormous marlin at fishing tournament Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too.The six-time NBA champion and the crew of...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


No fish story: Michael Jordan’s boat nabs 442-pound marlin

Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. The six-time NBA champion and the crew of...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

Memphis23Raines

The ILLUMINATI™ RT @KATVNews: Michael Jordan and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock… 5 minutes ago

OmarGranadillo

OG79 RT @KWOnAir: VIDEO: Michael Jordan and Catch 23 at Big Rock Landing Tuesday afternoon. The crew boated a blue marlin weighing 442.3 pounds.… 24 minutes ago

DonadoManuel

Donado Michael Jordan reels in a 442-pound blue marlin on his $8M yacht 'Catch 23' in fishing tournament @jalenrose I thin… https://t.co/jzgsrrZECU 32 minutes ago

7777MYNAME

FLORIDAGIRL RT @TylerFeldmanTV: Michael Jordan and his team aboard 'Catch 23' reel in a 443.2-pound big blue marlin Tuesday during the 62nd annual @Big… 42 minutes ago

mrjkool567

jeffery washington Michael Jordan, what can't you do Bra lol😂 Congrats on your Big Catch!!!🤠😱👏 43 minutes ago

atyson21

Ashley Tyson RT @TODAYshow: “Of course Michael Jordan would haul in a 442-pound marlin.” -@craigmelvin on the NBA legend's massive catch 🎣 https://t.co/… 43 minutes ago

atyson21

Ashley Tyson RT @KCKennedy93: Michael Jordan’s “Catch 23” boat brings in a 442.3 pound Marlin in the @bigrockfishing, that’s currently in fifth place. M… 44 minutes ago

gailog

gail RT @WGNMorningNews: Michael Jordan and the rest of the crew on his “Catch 23” boat landed a blue marlin weighing over 440 pounds during the… 56 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Jordan's Boat Crew Nabs 442-Pound Marlin [Video]

Michael Jordan's Boat Crew Nabs 442-Pound Marlin

Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:32Published
Michael Jordan's Boat Nabs 442-Pound Marlin [Video]

Michael Jordan's Boat Nabs 442-Pound Marlin

Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's judgment and ability to trust teammates in big moments makes him unique [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's judgment and ability to trust teammates in big moments makes him unique

Each NBA team’s most important play this season was selected over the weekend and the Lakers’ play came early in the season. In just the 5th game, LA was trailing against the Mavericks when LeBron..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:57Published