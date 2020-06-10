Global  

The long-running TV show Cops has been canceled.
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Related news from verified sources

TV show Cops axed amid racial tensions

US television show Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network after 33 seasons on air, as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

'Gone with the Wind,' 'Cops' pulled as pop culture reckons with racism

Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone with the Wind" was pulled from the HBO Max streaming service and...
Reuters - Published

What Else for June 10, 2020

Have you seen Ava DuVernay’s 13th? If you haven’t it, it’s critical viewing. Please consider...
Lainey Gossip - Published



Related videos from verified sources

'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News [Video]

'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News

'Gone With the Wind' has been pulled from HBO Max, Paramount Network has pulled the plug on the show 'Cops' for good and Ava DuVernay has been elected to represent the directors branch of the Academy..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:08Published
Paramount Pulls 'Cops' Series in Wake of Protests [Video]

Paramount Pulls 'Cops' Series in Wake of Protests

Paramount Pulls 'Cops' Series in Wake of Protests Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, 'Cops.' In a statement to ‘The Hollywood..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
'Cops' canceled after more than 30 years [Video]

'Cops' canceled after more than 30 years

After more than 30 years on air, "Cops" has been canceled as the debate over policing continues. The show has followed officers around the nation and here in the valley, as they made arrests.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published