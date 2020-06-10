The long-running TV show Cops has been canceled.
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:02s - Published
15 minutes ago
The long-running TV show Cops has been canceled.
Related news from verified sources
US television show Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network after 33 seasons on air, as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
22 hours ago
Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone with the Wind" was pulled from the HBO Max streaming service and...
Reuters - Published
2 hours ago
Have you seen Ava DuVernay’s 13th? If you haven’t it, it’s critical viewing. Please consider...
Lainey Gossip - Published
50 minutes ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Paramount Pulls 'Cops' Series in Wake of Protests Paramount Pulls 'Cops'
Series in Wake of Protests Paramount Network recently
confirmed their decision
to cancel the long-running
reality show, 'Cops.' In a statement to ‘The Hollywood.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 7 hours ago
'Cops' canceled after more than 30 years After more than 30 years on air, "Cops" has been canceled as the debate over policing continues. The show has followed officers around the nation and here in the valley, as they made arrests. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 8 hours ago