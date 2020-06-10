Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland Confederate Statue
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Cleveland Confederate Statue

Cleveland Confederate Statue

Lee University student starts petition to remove a Confederate Memorial near the campus in Cleveland.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Laws are in the the u-s are being removed as equal rights protests continue around the world.

In downtown cleveland, stands a 1910 memorial dedicated to confederate soldiers.

The statue is right in front of lee university at the intersection of broad, ocoee, and 8th street.

One lee students wants the statue moved to a more appropriate place.

I don't want that statue to be held in a place of honor or anything like that.

I would prefer it be in an educational setting where people can look at it and say okay this is where our history was and our heritage but we are moving on to something else.

We have a link to the petition on our website, wdef dot com.





Tweets about this

Pegglet1

skysolo rights RT @kelseyelaine_: Cleveland Tennesee: Remove the Confederate statue in downtown Cleveland - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/O3IlC85IBq via… 31 minutes ago

iluvchinaline

💫 𝕃𝕠𝕠𝕟𝕒𝟛𝟞𝟝𝕕𝕒𝕪𝕤🌈 Cleveland Tennesee: Remove the Confederate statue in downtown Cleveland - Sign the Petition!… https://t.co/3FeGbdgOpc 45 minutes ago

hwig_

hannah RT @kelseyelaine_: CONFEDERATE STATUE RELOCATION SOUGHT https://t.co/9V8Qw8zqK5 The interview I had with the Cleveland Daily Banner is up. 2 hours ago

wdefnews12

News 12 Now Petition to remove the Confederate statue in Downtown Cleveland https://t.co/NbJTJu9vAT 2 hours ago

MFP2808

Miranda P RT @jasfeliciano: i ask that you sign this because 1. it represents racism and 2. it’s in the way and i cant see when i’m tryna turn!!!!! b… 4 hours ago

Slefg28

seth good Wanting to keep confederate statues is the equivalent of putting an Art Modell statue in Cleveland. #gobrowns 4 hours ago

mi5hael

1996 nissan pathfinder RT @scum_mobileXx: https://t.co/hjA5Vphquo destroy this***and replace it with a monument to dolly parton 5 hours ago

AlexanderDeidra

Deidra Alexander RT @madigambill: @VanessaCarlton @AlexanderDeidra @GovBillLee https://t.co/jTAL8l5Ni4 Here is a petition to take one down in Cleveland, TN!! 6 hours ago