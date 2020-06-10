Cleveland Confederate Statue

Lee University student starts petition to remove a Confederate Memorial near the campus in Cleveland.

Laws are in the the u-s are being removed as equal rights protests continue around the world.

In downtown cleveland, stands a 1910 memorial dedicated to confederate soldiers.

The statue is right in front of lee university at the intersection of broad, ocoee, and 8th street.

One lee students wants the statue moved to a more appropriate place.

I don't want that statue to be held in a place of honor or anything like that.

I would prefer it be in an educational setting where people can look at it and say okay this is where our history was and our heritage but we are moving on to something else.

