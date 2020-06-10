Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Payday Loans Carry Average 600% Interest Rate
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Texas Payday Loans Carry Average 600% Interest Rate

Texas Payday Loans Carry Average 600% Interest Rate

Consumer advocates argue these loans seem even more appealing to vulnerable customers in light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

RachelPearl_TX

Rachel Piotrzkowski RT @TXFairLending: Let The Borrower Beware: Texas Payday Loans Carry Average 600% Interest Rate #StopTheDebtTrap https://t.co/vUSbDpWiys 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Why It's A Great Time To Think About Consolidating Your High-Interest Plastic Debt [Video]

Why It's A Great Time To Think About Consolidating Your High-Interest Plastic Debt

It's never a good idea to take on high-interest debt just because it's cheaper than it used to be. However, if you have a strong credit score and you're trying to pay off credit card debt, it might be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published