Windy evening ahead, upper 70's for Thursday Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:33s - Published 2 hours ago Windy evening ahead, upper 70's for Thursday Scattered downpours have been spreading throughout Wisconsin today; cooling down for the evening and a nice sunny Thursday ahead with small chance of rain in the afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast



The showers/storms continue this evening before moving out late. Lows will be in the mid-50s. Gusty westerly winds will continue. Thursday still will be windy with a slight chance of an afternoon.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:32 Published 1 hour ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



We have another warm and muggy day on tap today. There is the chance of a hit-or-miss T'storm today, but not everyone will see those, and they wouldn't last all day if you would. If you would see one.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, especially farther west of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s with a light southeast wind at 5 mph. Memorial Day, expect the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:15 Published 2 weeks ago