BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC movie (2020) - Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Samara Weaving

Plot synopsis: Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S.

Preston Esq.

And Theodore "Ted" Logan.

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends -- to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Directed by Dean Parisot starring Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Beck Bennett, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Kristen Schaal, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. release date Summer 2020