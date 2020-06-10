Fallen live power line ignites grass in Ontario Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:26s - Published 5 hours ago Fallen live power line ignites grass in Ontario Severe storms roll through Ontario and an area north of Brussels, Ontario a tree knocked down a power line and is burning the grass on Wednesday (June 10). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this RogueTurtlePower RT @Trumpsters45: @DeAnna4Congress Live look at the line to pay respects to fallen retired police CPT David Dorn who was killed last week w… 1 day ago Sarah Gidley @dte how do I talk to a real live person about the fallen limb and downed power line at my house that we reported o… https://t.co/8mpDrMS4Q6 5 days ago EEI RT @PGE4Me: 💨 Windy 🌬️ conditions are being reported throughout Northern and Central #CA. Be alert near fallen trees/branches. Always assum… 5 days ago PG&E 💨 Windy 🌬️ conditions are being reported throughout Northern and Central #CA. Be alert near fallen trees/branches.… https://t.co/bE4ZN3GEak 5 days ago